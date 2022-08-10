See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Barry Bieber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Bieber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Dr. Bieber works at Mid State Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Rheumatology LLC
    3311 Prescott Rd Ste 211, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 445-3636
  2. 2
    Alexandria Healthcare For Women
    3302 Masonic Dr # 4002, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 445-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I’ve been using Dr Bieber for over 10 years and he’s helped me in so many ways with my health. He’s a very professional and firm physician, he comes off as dry but he’s got a big heart and wants what’s best for his patient based off his medical knowledge. He doesn’t overreact on symptoms and just throw you on medication based off 1 side affect! Which I love, he will order testing only when needed! Staff is great & nice clinical setting!
    Tiffany — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Barry Bieber, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Bieber, MD.

    About Dr. Barry Bieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750387650
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ms Med Center
    Internship
    • Wiser Womens University Ms
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Undergraduate School
    • LOUISIANA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Bieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bieber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bieber works at Mid State Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bieber’s profile.

    Dr. Bieber has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

