Dr. Barry Bieber, MD
Dr. Barry Bieber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Alexandria Rheumatology LLC3311 Prescott Rd Ste 211, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 445-3636
Alexandria Healthcare For Women3302 Masonic Dr # 4002, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 445-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
I’ve been using Dr Bieber for over 10 years and he’s helped me in so many ways with my health. He’s a very professional and firm physician, he comes off as dry but he’s got a big heart and wants what’s best for his patient based off his medical knowledge. He doesn’t overreact on symptoms and just throw you on medication based off 1 side affect! Which I love, he will order testing only when needed! Staff is great & nice clinical setting!
About Dr. Barry Bieber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Ms Med Center
- Wiser Womens University Ms
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- LOUISIANA COLLEGE
Dr. Bieber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bieber has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieber.
