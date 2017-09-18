Dr. Bertolet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Bertolet, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Bertolet, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A2, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 620-6800
Cardiology Associates of North Ms2459 5th St N, Columbus, MS 39705 Directions (662) 327-3092
Corinth Family Medical Clinic616 Alcorn Dr, Corinth, MS 38834 Directions (662) 331-1973
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Bertolet. He has always listened to me and has never seemed to rush through my visits. I am currently being t examined for an ailment unrelated to cardiology, but diagnosed by Dr. Bertolet.
About Dr. Barry Bertolet, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Internal Medicine
