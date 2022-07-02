Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Clinic1155 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I appreciate how honest he is and compassionate. He really cares about his patients. I am so thankful for being referred to him.
About Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780613208
Education & Certifications
- VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.