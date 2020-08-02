Overview

Dr. Barry Ballard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Ballard works at Surgical Association of Mobile, P.A. in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.