Dr. Barry Austin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at Preferred Primary Care Physicians Inc in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bridgeville, PA and Carnegie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.