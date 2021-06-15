See All Psychiatrists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their residency with Metro Child and Adol Srvs

Dr. Altenberg works at Thomas McCaffrey PsyD in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Psychiatry LLC
    Integrative Psychiatry LLC
1925 Aspen Dr Ste 901B, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 690-0794
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    3.9
    Jun 15, 2021
    Perceptive, kind, has a great sense of humor. Dr. A. is an excellent psychiatrist and someone you can rely on for sage and thoughtful advice.
    JSV — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Italian
    • 1629163134
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metro Child and Adol Srvs
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altenberg works at Thomas McCaffrey PsyD in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Altenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Altenberg has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenberg.

