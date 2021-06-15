Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their residency with Metro Child and Adol Srvs
Dr. Altenberg works at
Locations
Integrative Psychiatry LLC1925 Aspen Dr Ste 901B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 690-0794Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Perceptive, kind, has a great sense of humor. Dr. A. is an excellent psychiatrist and someone you can rely on for sage and thoughtful advice.
About Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Italian
- 1629163134
Education & Certifications
- Metro Child and Adol Srvs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altenberg has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altenberg speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.