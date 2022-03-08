Dr. Barry Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Abraham, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Temple Skin and Cancer Hospital
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Northeast Dermatology Associates9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 506, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 676-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abrahams is a very knowledgeable doctor. I have been his patient for over 25 years.
About Dr. Barry Abraham, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple Skin and Cancer Hospital
- Jeff
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
