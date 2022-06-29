Overview

Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Fishburne works at CAROLINA RETINA CENTER in Columbia, SC with other offices in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.