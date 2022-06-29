Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishburne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD
Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Carolina Retina Center P.A.7620 TRENHOLM ROAD EXT, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (503) 494-3056
Quest Diagnostics645 W Wesmark Blvd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 736-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Saved the vision in both of my eyes
About Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316948243
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Fishburne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishburne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishburne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishburne has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishburne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishburne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishburne.
