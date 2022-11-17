Dr. Barron Bremner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barron Bremner, DO
Dr. Barron Bremner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2093
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 213, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-9696
Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center1600 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-5232
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Did a great job with a total knee replacement as an out patient. Went smoothly, everything set up pre op. post op care at home way to go. Great outcome. Ready to do the other knee ??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134106396
- Mayo Clinic
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- Cornell College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
