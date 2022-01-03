Dr. Barrington Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrington Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Barrington Murray, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Meth Hosp
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Galen OB/GYN4101 S Hospital Dr Ste 10, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-5354
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 587-5354Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray delivered all three of my children my very first child 13 years ago and the third one 10 years ago and I have to say I absolutely love that doctor never had any problems with him that's why I continue to see him every time I was pregnant
About Dr. Barrington Murray, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1457448383
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hosp
- howard university hospital
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks Creole and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
