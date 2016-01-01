Dr. Stryer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barri Stryer, MD
Overview
Dr. Barri Stryer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Stryer works at
Locations
-
1
Child,adolescent&aduilt Psychiatry12424 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1010, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 820-7177
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stryer?
About Dr. Barri Stryer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164623674
Education & Certifications
- Npi/UCLA
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U-Payne Whitney Clin
- Npi/UCLA
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stryer works at
Dr. Stryer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stryer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.