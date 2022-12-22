See All Oral Pathologists in Marianna, FL
Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology
4 (65)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology Practitioner in Marianna, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.

Dr. Tolley works at Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Marianna in Marianna, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Marianna
    4293 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 629-4121
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Tallahassee
    3330 CAPITAL OAKS DR, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 386-4602
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356362149
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Florida|University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

