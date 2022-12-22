Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology Practitioner in Marianna, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Marianna4293 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (850) 629-4121Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Tallahassee3330 CAPITAL OAKS DR, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 386-4602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Good. Oscar was pleasant and gave a detailed account of what I can generally expect... and the Pretzels were AWESOME!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356362149
- University Of Florida|University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Dr. Tolley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolley speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolley.
