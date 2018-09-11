Dr. Barrett Louden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Louden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barrett Louden, MD is a Dermatologist in Belpre, OH.
Dr. Louden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine2434 Richmiller Ln Unit E, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louden?
I had a horrible case of chronic hives and saw specialists in Columbus and Charleston. Dr. Louden was the only doctor who was able to help me. I highly recommend him. He is knowledgeable and happy to answer any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Barrett Louden, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972786952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louden works at
Dr. Louden has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Louden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.