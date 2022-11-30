Overview

Dr. Barrett Little, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at Dr. Alicia Lazeski in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.