Dr. Barrett Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barrett Little, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Alicia Lazeski197 Piedmont Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-6306
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
My knees were really bad I started going to dr little and started with the Injections than last December I ended up getting total knee replacement. I have nothing but good things to say and I'm back speed walking again. Thanks to dr little and all his staff. Great place to go
About Dr. Barrett Little, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164742631
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Richmond
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.