Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Ginsberg works at Center For Sight in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.