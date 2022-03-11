Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Locations
Center For Sight - Naples700 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 261-8383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pse of Naples Pllc77 8th St S Ste B, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Timely appointment. Hardly any wait. Technicians are courteous and friendly. Dr. Ginsberg did my multi focal cataract surgery and I could not be happier with my new ability to see and Dr. Ginsberg’s kind bedside manner and expertise! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1578513024
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of California At Davis
- University Of Florida-Shands Teaching Hospital
- 1994
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ginsberg speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.