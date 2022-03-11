See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Ginsberg works at Center For Sight in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
10 (227)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Naples
    700 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-8383
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pse of Naples Pllc
    77 8th St S Ste B, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-8383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Stye
Dry Eyes
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsberg?

    Mar 11, 2022
    Timely appointment. Hardly any wait. Technicians are courteous and friendly. Dr. Ginsberg did my multi focal cataract surgery and I could not be happier with my new ability to see and Dr. Ginsberg’s kind bedside manner and expertise! Highly recommend!
    Naplescarolyn — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ginsberg to family and friends

    Dr. Ginsberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ginsberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD.

    About Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578513024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy Of California At Davis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida-Shands Teaching Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • 1994
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginsberg works at Center For Sight in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ginsberg’s profile.

    Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barrett Ginsberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.