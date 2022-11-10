See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. Barrett Conner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Conner works at Middle Tennessee Hospitalists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2241
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Great Doctor with a great bed side manner. Very easy to talk to and very knowledgeable.
    Tim James — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barrett Conner, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326046673
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center: Ob/gyn
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conner works at Middle Tennessee Hospitalists in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Conner’s profile.

    Dr. Conner has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.