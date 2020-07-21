Overview

Dr. Baron Hamman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hamman works at HeartPlace in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.