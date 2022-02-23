Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkat Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barkat Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City.
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic6830 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 783-3118
Florida Medical Clinic, Psychiatry6719 Gall Blvd Ste 207, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1147
Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health38135 Market Square Dr Ste 107, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1147Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is the best doctor I have ever had. He is kind, compassionate and wise. He allows me to participate in my healthcare decisions. His staff is very helpful.
About Dr. Barkat Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Psychology Center
- Northern Westchester Hosp
- Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.