Dr. Barkat Khan, MD

Psychiatry
4 (40)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barkat Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City.

Dr. Khan works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic
    6830 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 783-3118
  2. 2
    Florida Medical Clinic, Psychiatry
    6719 Gall Blvd Ste 207, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 782-1147
  3. 3
    Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health
    38135 Market Square Dr Ste 107, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 782-1147
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Dade City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr. Khan is the best doctor I have ever had. He is kind, compassionate and wise. He allows me to participate in my healthcare decisions. His staff is very helpful.
    — Feb 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barkat Khan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 60 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740385798
    Education & Certifications

    • Buffalo Psychology Center
    • Northern Westchester Hosp
    • Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

