Dr. Barinder Bassi, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Barinder Bassi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

Dr. Bassi works at Cherokee Ntn W W Hstngs Hsp Ort in Tahlequah, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Cherokee Nation W.w. Hastings Indian Hospital
    100 S Bliss Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 207-3780
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture

Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Accessory Navicular Bone
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Fracture Care
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2016
    This guy knows what he is doing plain and simple. I went years seeing another Dr and no luck healing wounds. he is smart and professional and had me healed in no time compared to open would for months somewhere else. These reviews are always bad because it is Hastings but that's expected. They don't give too many good dr's and you have to wait a while to get in or even as you sit and wait for your appt time. I don't mind waiting, I'll wait for good care any day over being in a hurry.
    JS in Eufaula, OK — Oct 20, 2016
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013922772
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center (Montefiore Medical Center North Division)
    • Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
    • Foot Surgery
    Dr. Barinder Bassi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bassi works at Cherokee Ntn W W Hstngs Hsp Ort in Tahlequah, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bassi’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

