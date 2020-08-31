Overview

Dr. Bari Ceka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ceka works at Tottenville Medical Pavillion in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.