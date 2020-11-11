See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD

Neurology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Nourbakhsh works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
(410) 614-0685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Wada Test
Sudoscan
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Wada Test
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2020
    I am a relatively new patient of Dr. Nourbakhsh's (approximately 2 years) but have had MS for about 25 years. He is so knowledgeable and always takes time to really listen to me. He has a terrific manner and is extremely responsive via the patient portal. I am very happy to be under his care.
    — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD

    Neurology
    English
    NPI: 1760709976
    • Neurology
    Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nourbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nourbakhsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nourbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nourbakhsh works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Nourbakhsh’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nourbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nourbakhsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nourbakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nourbakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

