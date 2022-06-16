Overview

Dr. Bardia Asgari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Asgari works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Derby, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.