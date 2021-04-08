Dr. Landau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barcleigh Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Barcleigh Landau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Angelo, TX.
Dr. Landau works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Southwest4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2283
-
2
Shannon Clinic Reference Lab120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2283
-
3
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient visit today was short but good. She explained her conclusions extremely well. Changed a few treatments which feel are appropriate.
About Dr. Barcleigh Landau, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1457745747
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.