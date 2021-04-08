See All Otolaryngologists in San Angelo, TX
Dr. Barcleigh Landau, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Dr. Barcleigh Landau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Angelo, TX. 

Dr. Landau works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in San Angelo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Shannon Clinic Southwest
    4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2283
    Shannon Clinic Reference Lab
    120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2283
    Shannon Medical Center
    120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2283

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shannon Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Apr 08, 2021
    New patient visit today was short but good. She explained her conclusions extremely well. Changed a few treatments which feel are appropriate.
    Glenda — Apr 08, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1457745747
    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landau works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Landau’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

