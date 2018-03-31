Dr. Barbie Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbie Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbie Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Woman's Clinic The-jackson501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-0869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Woman's Clinic Madison401 Baptist Dr Ste 400, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-0869
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mississippi Health Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Sullivan for over 20 years. She delivered 2 of my 3 children. Her bedside manner after a surgical procedure that she performed on me several years ago was excellent. I feel that she gives quality care & I would definitely recommend her as a doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912934126
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- The Univeristy Of Southern Mississippi
