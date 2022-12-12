Dr. Yosaitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Yosaitis, MD
Dr. Barbara Yosaitis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Jay C Tyroler MD3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-0521
Jay C. Tyroler M.d. PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 306, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-0521
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Yosaitis is knowledgeable and friendly. She listens very well. Altogether, a good practitioner.
About Dr. Barbara Yosaitis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yosaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yosaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yosaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yosaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yosaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yosaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.