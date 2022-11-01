Dr. Barbara Webster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Webster, DO
Overview
Dr. Barbara Webster, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Locations
Texas Health Women's Care10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 212-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webster is one of the best providers I have ever encountered! She cares for her patients and her staff and it shows!
About Dr. Barbara Webster, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Brch
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webster speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
