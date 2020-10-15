Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Care LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 4008, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walsh is very attentive and listens to what you have to say. She is great at putting one at ease. Sorry I did not find her years ago.
About Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John's Mercy Hosp
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
