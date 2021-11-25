Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voetsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) Faculdade de CiÃncias MÃˆdicas and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Voetsch works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Voetsch. She is smart and has been extremely responsive and attentive to my questions and concerns surrounding my medical condition. I’m baffled by the one star review on here and felt compelled to share my experience as she has provided excellent care. Notably, she gives you the time and attention during appointments. Where some doctors may show annoyance or arrogance to concerns, she shows kindness, respect and sound input. I’m quite grateful to be her patient.
About Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Portuguese
- 1699924670
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital Program
- Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) Faculdade de CiÃncias MÃˆdicas
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Voetsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voetsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voetsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voetsch has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voetsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Voetsch speaks German and Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Voetsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voetsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voetsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voetsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.