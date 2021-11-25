Overview

Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) Faculdade de CiÃncias MÃˆdicas and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Voetsch works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.