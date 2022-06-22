Dr. Barbara Vail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Vail, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Vail, MD is a Dermatologist in Warrington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Vail works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Warrington, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology865 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (215) 343-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vail?
I have been a patient with Dr. Vail from my adolescence to my adult life. Simply put, she is honest and truthful in her opinion on a given matter as far as I have seen. I have seen comments from other providers about bedside manner issues, but let’s face it- that’s just how Doctors are for the most part. She’s factual with her findings and is to the point. That is why I choose to go back to Dr. Vail time and time again and forgo seeing any other dermatologist.
About Dr. Barbara Vail, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992722672
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University/Hahnemann Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vail works at
Dr. Vail has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Vail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.