Dermatology
2.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Vail, MD is a Dermatologist in Warrington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Vail works at Dermatology Specialists of Warrington, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Warrington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Warrington, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    865 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 343-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (49)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I have been a patient with Dr. Vail from my adolescence to my adult life. Simply put, she is honest and truthful in her opinion on a given matter as far as I have seen. I have seen comments from other providers about bedside manner issues, but let’s face it- that’s just how Doctors are for the most part. She’s factual with her findings and is to the point. That is why I choose to go back to Dr. Vail time and time again and forgo seeing any other dermatologist.
    Patient — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Vail, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992722672
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University/Hahnemann Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Vail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vail works at Dermatology Specialists of Warrington, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Warrington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vail’s profile.

    Dr. Vail has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Vail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

