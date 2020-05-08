Overview

Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Susang-Talamo works at Magee Women Hosp Mtrnl Ftl Mdcn in Irwin, PA with other offices in Export, PA, Uniontown, PA and Connellsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.