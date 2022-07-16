Overview

Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stricker works at Ob/Gyn Associates Of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.