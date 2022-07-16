Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ob/Gyn Associates Of Attleboro687 N MAIN ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stricker is an amazing gynecologist. Everything you want any dr. to be. Kind, caring, very knowledgeable and experienced, asks questions and listens intently to your answers, etc. She performed minor surgery on me, so quick and went very smoothly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972553121
- Columbia Presbyterian Ny
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- Suny-Stonybrook
