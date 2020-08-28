Dr. Barbara Strassberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strassberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Strassberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Strassberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Riverdale Pediatrics PC2600 Netherland Ave Ste 120, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 796-3580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She took excellent care of my child and saved his life.
About Dr. Barbara Strassberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strassberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strassberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strassberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strassberg works at
Dr. Strassberg speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strassberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strassberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strassberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strassberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.