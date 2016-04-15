Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Stocking works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Med Grp Wellhealth-gv2825 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-7049
-
2
Healthcare Partners595 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 566-5500
-
3
Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.1397 S Loop Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 727-5500
-
4
Intermountain Healthcare4880 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 871-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, straightforward explanations from a no nonsense physician. takes the time to make sure you understand your condition, causes and treatments. Outstanding.
About Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154370161
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stocking has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stocking accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stocking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stocking works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocking. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocking.
