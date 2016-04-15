See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Stocking works at Imperial County Behaviorial Hea in Henderson, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV and Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthcare Partners Med Grp Wellhealth-gv
    2825 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-7049
    Healthcare Partners
    595 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 566-5500
    Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.
    1397 S Loop Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 727-5500
    Intermountain Healthcare
    4880 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-5005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Insomnia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Apr 15, 2016
    Excellent, straightforward explanations from a no nonsense physician. takes the time to make sure you understand your condition, causes and treatments. Outstanding.
    Jeff in Las Vegas, NV — Apr 15, 2016
    About Dr. Barbara Stocking, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154370161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
