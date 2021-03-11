See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Soltes works at Center for Women's Care in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Women's Care
    12400 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 385-6710
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Women's Care
    6600 W College Dr Ste 1A, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 385-6710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  Goiter
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2021
    She is absolutely wonderful. She is everything you hear about and more. A wonderful bedside manner and a real class act.
    Erica Marina Delgadillo — Mar 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164591301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soltes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soltes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soltes works at Center for Women's Care in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Soltes’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

