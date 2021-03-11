Overview

Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Soltes works at Center for Women's Care in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.