Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Women's Care12400 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 385-6710Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Women's Care6600 W College Dr Ste 1A, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 385-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely wonderful. She is everything you hear about and more. A wonderful bedside manner and a real class act.
About Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltes.
