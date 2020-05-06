Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Glaucoma Consultants of Texas- Fort Worth1650 W Rosedale St Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-7442
Glaucoma Consultants of Texas- Grapevine1602 Lancaster Dr Ste 102, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 885-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Smythe for several years for glaucoma that I've had for over 30 years. Her treatment plan has always been careful, well-planned, and effective. A few years before I started with her, I had lost some peripheral vision under a different doctor's care. Since then, my vision has held steady. Her office staff has fairly high turnover, but they still do a very effective job with insurance, appointments, testing, etc.
About Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University Of California In Irvine
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smythe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smythe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smythe has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smythe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smythe speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smythe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smythe.
