Dr. Barbara Silver, MD
Dr. Barbara Silver, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Barbara A. Silver, M.D.24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 107, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-0405
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Silver treated my father for major depression when everyone else had given up on him she did not dr. Silver treated my father consistently for 52 days in the hospital she encouraged him to do well but most of all she encouraged the family also all I can say is thank you dr. Silver for giving our father back to us he is doing so well now I highly recommend dr. Silver she is a wonderful doctor with a vast amount of knowledge but most of all her bedside manner is so fantastic
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851449672
- Lac/usc Med Center
- University Calif Irvine Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo
- Psychiatry
