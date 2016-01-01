See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hanover, PA
Dr. Barbara Shute, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Shute, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Shute works at MEADOWVIEW FAMILY PRACTICE in Hanover, PA with other offices in Spring Grove, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meadowview Family Practice
    460 Clover Ln, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 637-2228
    5009 Zeiglers Church Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 225-0493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Gonorrhea Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Barbara Shute, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811988272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shute has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shute. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shute.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

