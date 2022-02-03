Dr. Barbara Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Edison Ophthalmology Associates2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 203, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 822-0070
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
I looked forward to my office visits with Dr. Schwartz and her Team at Edison Ophthalmology Associates, LLC. I was provided the best of eye treatment and education. She readily engages her patients in the plan for their eye treatment and exams, and I experienced it first-hand. Because of such excellent care I gladly drove over an hour to keep my appointments with her.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063417723
- Lsu Eye Center
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New Rochelle Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
