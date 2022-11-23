See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Schulz works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Center
    510 N Prospect Ave Ste 320, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 376-2716
  2. 2
    Women's Center
    2809 N Sepulveda Blvd # B, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 545-1247

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2022
    She is very knowledgeable and thorough. Her friendly demeanor puts my mind at ease when she is treating me. Her staff is also very friendly and helpful.
    Kris — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740251420
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Joaquin General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

