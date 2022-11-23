Overview

Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Schulz works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.