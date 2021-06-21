Overview

Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schultz works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.