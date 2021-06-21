Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD
Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Have not visited for awhile due to relocation. Fantastic diagnostician just top notch
About Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861402232
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schultz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.