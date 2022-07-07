Dr. Barbara Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Schneider, MD
Dr. Barbara Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Garden State Radiation Oncology LLC9 Hospital Dr Ste C26, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Barbara Schneider is the most thorough, competent and kind physician that exists. Go to her for your medical needs!
About Dr. Barbara Schneider, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144307257
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr Hosps
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Albany Med Coll
- General Surgery
