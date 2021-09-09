See All Neurologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO

Neurology
Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Sarb works at Florence Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC
    1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506
    Strand Regional Specialty Assoc
    8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

  Lake City Community Hospital
  McLeod Regional Medical Center
  Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Nerve Conduction Studies
Spinal Stenosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Study
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Botox® Injection
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Puncture
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stroke
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Therapy
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Centene
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Sarb has been the pain management physician for my Bride & me for nearly 5 years. She is a personable, knowledgeable & caring provider that we trust like a family member. We have had nothing but positive experiences with her & recommend her practice without exception
    Tom & Janice Jessee — Sep 09, 2021
    Neurology
    Neurology
    31 years of experience
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    English, Spanish
    1285691485
    1285691485
    Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
    Botsford Gen Hosp
    KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Michigan State University
    Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sarb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sarb has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

