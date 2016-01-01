See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Barbara Rumberger, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Rumberger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Rumberger works at Eric J Stelnicki MD PA in Naples, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Collier Health Care Inc
    Collier Health Care Inc
1665 Medical Blvd, Naples, FL 34110
(239) 624-6754

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Barbara Rumberger, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184641912
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rumberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rumberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Rumberger works at Eric J Stelnicki MD PA in Naples, FL.

Dr. Rumberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumberger, there are benefits to both methods.

