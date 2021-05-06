Overview

Dr. Barbara Roberts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Patient First in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.