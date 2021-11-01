Dr. Barbara Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Resnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Resnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Resnick works at
Locations
-
1
Portland Dermatology1414 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was immediately impressed that the office was running on time! My visit started on schedule! Dr Resnick and her team were efficient, courteous and extremely competent.
About Dr. Barbara Resnick, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750357943
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Meml Hospital
- U Hosps Cleveland
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
