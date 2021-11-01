Overview

Dr. Barbara Resnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Resnick works at Portland Dermatology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.