Dr. Barbara Rappaport, MD
Dr. Barbara Rappaport, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Barbara Ioannides Rappaport MD PA8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 997-1100
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Wonderful Dr. She was kind and really took the time to listen. I would highly recommend her. The office staff was lovely as well and made the visit very pleasant.
About Dr. Barbara Rappaport, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
