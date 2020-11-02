See All Nephrologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Barbara Price, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Barbara Price, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Price works at Advanced Nephrology & Hypertension LLC in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berton Taffet M.d. LLC
    95 Madison Ave Ste A07, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 455-7121
  2. 2
    Advanced Nephrology & Hypertnsn
    26 Madison Ave Ste 1, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 260-9014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2020
    Dr. Price is top notch. Knowledgeable, caring, and communicates very effectively. Cannot say the same for the office staff. Delay in getting test results. Phone calls with questions are not returned in a timely matter if at all.
    Frustrated — Nov 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Price, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346335114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Med Ctr Boston U
    Residency
    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Advanced Nephrology & Hypertension LLC in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

