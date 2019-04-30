See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Pockaj works at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Apr 30, 2019
10 yrs treatment free, no melanomas since. No complaints, high praise
— Apr 30, 2019
About Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD

  Breast Surgical Oncology
  35 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1982689402
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Nih National Cancer Institute
Residency
  Case Western Res University
Internship
  Case Western Res U|Case Western Res University
Medical Education
  Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic Hospital

