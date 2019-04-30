Overview

Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Pockaj works at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

