Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD

Neurology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Pickut works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology
    804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-8122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2021
    My mom had her first appointment with Dr. Pickut yesterday and we were very impressed with her professionalism and excellent communication. Dr. Pickut was very patient, understanding and explained everything to my mom in detail. We were very pleased with Dr. Pickuts caring attitude and we would highly recommend Dr. Pickut.
    Debbie B. — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104255611
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickut works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pickut’s profile.

    Dr. Pickut has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
