Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
Locations
MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-8122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My mom had her first appointment with Dr. Pickut yesterday and we were very impressed with her professionalism and excellent communication. Dr. Pickut was very patient, understanding and explained everything to my mom in detail. We were very pleased with Dr. Pickuts caring attitude and we would highly recommend Dr. Pickut.
About Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD
- Neurology
- English
Dr. Pickut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickut accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickut has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickut.
