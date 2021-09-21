Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Miami Valley Internal Medicine Associates30 E Apple St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen dr Phillips multiple times. On every occasion Dr Phillips was very kind and caring. She spent lots of time with us. She demonstrated excellent clinical judgement in taking care of my husband’s medical needs. He has a complicated history which she completely took into account. There are not enough words to express my gratitude.
About Dr. Barbara Phillips, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346233384
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Med
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
